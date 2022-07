If you think Oliver Thomas shouldn’t be on WBOK you probably don’t know Black New Orleans. Or maybe your thinking is based on politics. We’ve had some prominent radio people who have meant a lot to Black New Orleans through several decades. Groovy Gus Lewis was on WYLD, spinning hits and giving people without much of a voice a microphone. Larry McKinley was on WNNR before it became WBOK, and he was the baritone voice at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. We followed Paul Beaulieu from the States-Item to WVUE to WBOK because he was one of us, he understood us and he explored issues — and held people accountable — in ways only one of us could.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO