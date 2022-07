Heat and dehydration led to the onstage collapse of legendary musician Carlos Santana during an outdoor concert in Michigan on Tuesday. The 74-year-old rocker was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit, his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement posted on the “Supernatural” artist’s website.

