Frederick, MD

Beyond Comics celebrates 25 years in business with special cover on Daredevil #1

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
In 1997, Beyond Comics opened the doors to its first comic book store, located inside Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. Then, 15 years ago, its flagship location in Frederick opened at 5632 Buckeystown Pike, which has become one of the largest and most well-known comic book stores Maryland.

To celebrate 25 years in business, Beyond Comics has contracted with Marvel Comics to produce several unique comic book covers. The first is appearing on Daredevil #1, which shipped on July 13, and the second cover will be out in August on Edge of the Spider-verse #1. These connecting covers are illustrated by superstar, international artist Junggeun Yoon.

Beyond Comics will host a customer appreciation event on Aug. 21. Stop by the store any time that day to get your own copy of these limited edition comics.

For more information, contact Beyond Comics at 301-668-8202 or beyondcomics@beyondcomics.com.

