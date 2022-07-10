ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

A racquetball life for Cambridge native Kyle Kennedy

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Der2Y_0gau0ZfV00

Racquetball started as a chance to hang with friends for Kyle Kennedy.

More than 50 years later, the 1977 Cambridge High School graduate has turned the sport he first learned to play at the Cambridge YMCA at the age of 14 into a lifetime of achievements.

A young Kennedy, and a group of friends decided to try out the new racquetball courts at the former YMCA building and decided to include their fathers in their new sporting activity, who all had experience playing hand ball.

Racquetball is a racquet sport played with a hollow rubber ball and two to four players at a time on an indoor or outdoor court. Joseph Sobek invented the modern sport of racquetball in 1950.

Today racquetball remains very strong as a sport played by over 5 million people each year.

That first group, included Kyle with his father Richard, another well-known Cambridge athlete in Doug Donley and his father Max. Donley, of course, would later excel on the football field for the hometown Bobcats then star at Ohio State followed by an NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pat Cannon and his dad Marty, along with Fritz Olnhausen and his father Karl, were also part of that first group.

"Pat, Doug, Randy and Fritz were all my age and in our circulation of playing," Kennedy explained. "All our dads had played hand ball before, so they kind of knew about the angles and things the ball would take.

"They used to make fun of us, as we were totally lost, at first, about that kind of stuff, we were just young and athletic and ran around trying to get to the ball," Kennedy added. "I imagine it was pretty funny at first to watch us young guys play. But we kind of caught on and it was something we all really enjoyed doing."

At CHS, Kennedy ran track and cross country for the Bobcats and continued to play racquetball. After graduation, Kennedy headed to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University and found some new outlets for racquetball.

Kennedy took a few racquetball courses at Ohio State. Racquetball was not a varsity sport offered, but it was a club sport and Kennedy quickly joined the program.

"Once I got to Ohio State I think my game really improved," Kennedy offered. "Taking the racquetball courses were helpful and playing at the club level gave me an opportunity to improve. I dramatically improved my skills and by my sophomore year was the top player at OSU and team captain."

That freshman season, Kennedy came home for spring break and put a solid beating on his father who opted to throw in the towel on their regular match-ups.

"My dad would not play me any more after I got back from my freshman year in college," Kennedy said. "He has retired from his job at Ohio Power and said I had passed him by with my new skill set."

Once Kennedy entered the work force, his career in the vision area of the health care field enabled him the opportunity to travel across the country for work. It also gave Kennedy plenty of new opportunities in racquetball, too.

Some of the areas Kennedy called home included Houston, Washington D.C., Chicago and Phoenix.

"I got the chance to see different areas of the country for work," Kennedy explained. "Which also gave me new opportunities to play racquetball in new areas. I was able to win several state championships in the various states we lived."

Since retiring on April 1, 2022, Kennedy, who now resides in Phoenix with his wife Heidi, has continued to stay very active with his love of racquetball. He plays five days a week and competes in numerous tournaments and championship events, having won and placed at the state level many times over the past nine years.

Kennedy's love for racquetball was not a family activity as Heidi was a tennis player, while sons Dustin (39) and Chad (35) played soccer in high school and are now avid skiers, which is one family activity the Kennedys do enjoy doing together.

Kennedy will be missing the Arizona state championships later this month, as he and Heidi are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary by traveling out of the country to Denmark along with other planned stops.

Despite being retired, Kennedy has continued to rack up the victories, including winning the World Outdoor Racquetball Short-wall championships where he and his partner Tim Mattfeldt won the 60+ Doubles from Las Vegas in October. He also won at the National Indoor US Racquetball Championships in College Station, Texas where he and Mattfeldt captured Gold in the 60+ Doubles.

Kennedy and partner Matt Bartlett won Silver in the 60+ Singles and bronze in the Centurion Doubles (combined age must be over 100). That tournament was the last week of May 2022 finals on the Sunday prior to Memorial Day (a 5 day tournament).

Kennedy had a rather simple answer when asked what has fueled his passion for racquetball as he continues to have a tremendous career in the sport.

"Hey, I'm a very competitive person. That's just how I am," Kennedy offered. "So I like to win. When you find something you're good at and have success at, that's something that feeds your passion and you want to keep doing it."

Some of Kennedy's many past accomplishments during his racquetball career include:

* Post college played in many leagues and tournaments in Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, California and Arizona winning various tournaments and leagues.

* Won National Singles in the 55+ in Phoenix in 2018

* Won World Outdoor Shortwall Racquetball Championships 60+ doubles in Las Vegas in fall 2021 (over 600 players from Canada, US, Mexico Central and South America countries. A much different sport with no back wall, sidewalls that end mid-court and the court is outdoor which is 6 feet longer and 3 feet wider. This tournament was 5 days and very long matches starting at 7 a.m. and the last match at midnight.

* In the US National Singles and Doubles in College Station, Texas from May 25-29 at Texas A&M, he won the 60+ doubles, earned the silver medal in the 60+ singles and bronze medal in Centurion doubles (you and your partners age must add up to 100+). In the three divisions over 5 days, he played in 12 matches.

Kennedy explained that he tries to get back to Cambridge area from time to time, with the last trip coming just last summer.

"We try to get back every so often, Heidi is from the Canton area and still has family up there," Kennedy explained. "So we always have to shoot down to Cambridge as I still have cousins in the area. Plus we have to stops at Wally's Pizza and Orr's among other old favorites."

Kennedy's cousins in the Cambridge area include Melody Greathouse, Sandy Ferguson, Jay Kennedy, Tom Kennedy and Missie Kennedy.

"I've had a lot of fun over the years and met a whole lot of great people, great friends through racquetball," Kennedy stated. "And I'm not done playing either as I still have some goals.

"On my bucket list is to play in the 95+ National Masters Championships and to snow ski on my 100th birthday," Kennedy said. "Those are two things I would love to do."

KSutton1@gannett.com

740-439-3531

Twitter: @KevinDJsports

Sports
