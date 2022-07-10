Panama President Diagnosed With 'Low-Risk' Blood Disorder, Wife Says

A residential support worker who was so exhausted and breathless she had to lie down in a car park before a funeral discovered her “depression” was in fact severe heart failure brought on by a faulty gene.When Katie Denial, 32, saw her weight balloon by a staggering 6st in just four months soon after her eight year relationship ended – despite joining a slimming club with the intention of getting a “revenge body” after her break-up – her doctor suspected she was comfort-eating because of depression due to heartbreak.Katie, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, could not shift the excess weight, was...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO