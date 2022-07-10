ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Leavenworth Housing Market Peaks at $833k Average Sale

By Terra Sokol
kpq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeavenworth housing market reached yet another high at an average of $833k per sale last quarter, while...

kpq.com

Comments / 1

Related
kpq.com

What’s Next For Iconic Wenatchee Sign?

Wenatchee's familiar Skookum sign, depicting a smiling Native American caricature is no longer atop the Office Depot location on Wenatchee Avenue. Bluebird Inc., a fruit shipping and packing company owns the sign and removed the sign for repairs but intends to keep it in storage. Company officials said they no longer use the Skookum logo in it's marketing efforts and use of the image may have been hurtful to some.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

City of Leavenworth announces official dates for 2022 Oktoberfest

The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley, Chelan, Manson Under Red Flag Warning

There's high fire danger today in one specific area of North Central Washington. "Our zone called the Central Washington Foothills of the Cascades," said meteorologist Valerie Thaler with the National Weather Service. "So that includes the Wenatchee River Valley from Wenatchee up towards Leavenworth, and then over to Entiat, and then Chelan and Manson."
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Tells Chelan Co. to Cease Annexation Requests

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz has informed Chelan County that he doesn’t want it to accept any more requests for annexation into the city. Kuntz says the annexation process has become too complicated, time-consuming and cost prohibitive for the city. “Quite frankly, most of these residential areas, when you annex...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Cashmere, WA
Business
Wenatchee, WA
Business
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Cashmere, WA
City
Leavenworth, WA
ncwlife.com

PUD will be working to cut the area's mosquito population

If you’re thinking there are more mosquitos than usual in the Wenatchee Valley this year, you’re not alone. Chelan County PUD said high river flows and a wet spring have led to more of the blood-sucking pests. On July 19, the PUD will be taking measures to reduce...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Candidate Who Withdrew Could Advance To General Election

Despite dropping out of the race, there’s one candidate listed on the primary ballot for Chelan County Commissioner who could still advance to the general election this November. Zachary Miller, a Plain resident and Leavenworth business owner, withdrew from the running on June 22. But in doing so, Chelan...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Wenatchee And Cashmere
kpq.com

Tourists’ Stolen Bikes Found Thanks to a Good Memory for Detail

A Wenatchee couple could be facing charges after allegedly stealing two high-end bikes from tourists visiting the area. East Wenatchee Police Sergeant James Marshall said the REI bikes were locked onto the back of the tourists' car overnight July 4th. Cameras show a suspect making his way into the area from the Apple Capital Loop Trail before cutting the lock and removing both bikes.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies find five stolen vehicles and more after storage theft

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested in connection with thefts from the Airport Safe Storage facility on July 5. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen U-Haul truck, utility trailer and three travel trailers. The thefts were reported to KCSO at...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee FC wins national title

We have a national champion in our midst! The Wenatchee F-C B-oh-five team defeated Steel United California 5-to-1 to win the U-17 National Championship. Thanks to Matt Wisen for sending us video of the celebration after the win…. Wenatchee F-C finished an undefeated season in the Washington Premier League season,...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Eastmont Schools Moving Forward to Hire Second School Resource Officer

The Eastmont School District is moving forward with the hiring of a second School Resource Officer (SRO) after a unanimous vote of the school board Monday evening. The position will be for the same pay scale as the existing position, but it’s not clear how it'll be financed as it is not funded through the East Wenatchee Police Department.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Deputies Say Homeowner Held Suspect Until Arrest Made

A resident near Quincy is being credited for protecting his property and assisting with an arrest. Grant County deputies got a call at about 10 pm Monday night in the 13000 block of Martin Road about a woman breaking into a home. i FIBER ONE reports they arrived on the...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen who disappeared at Lake Chelan still missing after search for him called off

CHELAN - The search for a missing 18-year-old man from Redmond has been cancelled after crews couldn't find him. The search for him was called off after two days of looking. Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies say they searched by boat and by air on Tuesday, the day the young man went missing, and all day Wednesday, but to no avail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy