Four-year-old exemplifies resilience and perseverance with national win after injury

EAU CLAIRE— Five-year-old dancer and gymnast Lily Knopps won a national title after facing the biggest challenge of her life.

As a dancer and the owner of Diamond School of Dance School in Eau Claire Lily’s mom, Alicia Knopps, said Lily fell in love with dance after taking her first acro class. This year marked Lily’s first competitive dance season and she was learning what her mom called a “really awesome solo” in the jazz category.

On April 17, Easter Sunday, Lily suffered a severe injury falling off of the monkey bars.

“Her arm bent backward, and the bone above her elbow completely snapped in half,” Alicia said.

Lily was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery to fix the break. Her mom said it was a horrific thing to see her child go through.

Initially, doctors said Lily — just four years old at the time — could have a permanent deformity and healing could take up to a year. The Knopps got a second opinion, and that doctor focused on recovering her mobility and a faster recovery time. Lily might not have gained full arm function if they had stayed with the original prognosis.

“That first week coming home from the hospital was really really rough. A lot of tears, night terrors and her mood was just so sad,” Alicia said. “To lose the thing that brought you so much joy was just really tough.”

Lily’s mom said she was miserable in the weeks after her injury. Up until this point her favorite things had been dance and gymnastics, and she could no longer do either. The Knopps wanted to raise her spirits, without pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Lily’s parents met with her surgeon, who said she could dance as long as she wasn’t using her arm and there weren’t any other dancers around her.

“We thought, you know this is also a great opportunity to teach Lily and to work with her teachers on being adaptable, and on perseverance and not giving up when you fall down,” Alicia said.

Angelina Arroyo, and instructor at Diamond School of Dance, worked closely with Lily in her recovery and choreographed her routines after the injury. She said Lily’s biggest challenge coming back was confidence.

“Just the loss of only being able to use one arm stripped her of her confidence so quickly,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo made it a priority to gain that confidence back. She said after every rehearsal Lily would have to stand in the mirror and recite the mantra “I am strong, I am smart, and I am beautiful”.

Alicia said they had to change the routine almost entirely, but after a little over a week, Lily was ready to compete again. Her first competition after her fall was not perfect. Even so, her mom said it was so cool to see her confidence grow and see her joy come back.

“She came off stage and she felt so proud of herself and she was so excited she had been able to do it,” Alicia.

That first competition lit a spark for Lily, and she continued to compete throughout the rest of the season. As her injury healed, she was able to get her plaster cast removed and eventually use a brace. With each step in the healing process, modifications to her routine needed to be made.

All of the instructors at Diamond School of Dance assisted Lily with her recovery and adjusted her routine to make it the best they could. Instructor Erin Bosse said Lily was a very energetic and receptive little dancer.

“Our whole team’s philosophy is about lifting kids up when things are going good, but also when things aren’t,” Bosse said. “So our team really just tried to build her up and support her through that.”

After each competition, Lily’s confidence and determination grew.

Lily’s mom said she wasn’t sure if they would even compete in the national competition. The competition, located in Destin, Florida, brings the best dancers and studios from across the country.

Bosse said there was a big question mark on how Lily’s performance would go, but she felt confident in the effort Lily had shown in her routine.

After only two weeks out of her brace, Lily was able to perform her original routine at Nationals. Alicia said her performance that day was phenomenal.

At the conclusion of the competition, the 10 highest scoring routines from all of the different styles of dance are given high point awards. Alicia wasn’t sure where Lily would place.

When it came time to announce the top three overall routines, Lily’s name had yet to be called. Alicia was starting to worry she wouldn’t place at all.

The moment came to declare first place, and the announcer called Lily’s name. Lily was the highest-scoring mini soloist at the competition and received the 2022 National Performing Artist of the Year and Solo Master awards.

Arroyo said it was not just an incredible feat to accomplish after an injury, but also for Lily’s age. Many of the dancers she competed against were older. Some of them were twice her age.

Alicia started to get emotional talking about how grateful she was for how Lily overcame her obstacle.

“For the rest of her life, she’s going to learn that when things go wrong she can get back up,” Alicia said. “This is going to teach her that when the next hard thing comes in life she is going to be able to adapt (and) persevere.”

Bosse said all of her instructors were over the moon about Lily’s win and it was such an exciting moment to be a part of.

Now five years old, Lily plans to continue to pursue dance competitively and has recently learned a new solo routine.