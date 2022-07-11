ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Four-year-old exemplifies resilience and perseverance with national win after injury

By By Avery Shanahan Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE— Five-year-old dancer and gymnast Lily Knopps won a national title after facing the biggest challenge of her life.

As a dancer and the owner of Diamond School of Dance School in Eau Claire Lily’s mom, Alicia Knopps, said Lily fell in love with dance after taking her first acro class. This year marked Lily’s first competitive dance season and she was learning what her mom called a “really awesome solo” in the jazz category.

On April 17, Easter Sunday, Lily suffered a severe injury falling off of the monkey bars.

“Her arm bent backward, and the bone above her elbow completely snapped in half,” Alicia said.

Lily was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery to fix the break. Her mom said it was a horrific thing to see her child go through.

Initially, doctors said Lily — just four years old at the time — could have a permanent deformity and healing could take up to a year. The Knopps got a second opinion, and that doctor focused on recovering her mobility and a faster recovery time. Lily might not have gained full arm function if they had stayed with the original prognosis.

“That first week coming home from the hospital was really really rough. A lot of tears, night terrors and her mood was just so sad,” Alicia said. “To lose the thing that brought you so much joy was just really tough.”

Lily’s mom said she was miserable in the weeks after her injury. Up until this point her favorite things had been dance and gymnastics, and she could no longer do either. The Knopps wanted to raise her spirits, without pushing her out of her comfort zone.

Lily’s parents met with her surgeon, who said she could dance as long as she wasn’t using her arm and there weren’t any other dancers around her.

“We thought, you know this is also a great opportunity to teach Lily and to work with her teachers on being adaptable, and on perseverance and not giving up when you fall down,” Alicia said.

Angelina Arroyo, and instructor at Diamond School of Dance, worked closely with Lily in her recovery and choreographed her routines after the injury. She said Lily’s biggest challenge coming back was confidence.

“Just the loss of only being able to use one arm stripped her of her confidence so quickly,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo made it a priority to gain that confidence back. She said after every rehearsal Lily would have to stand in the mirror and recite the mantra “I am strong, I am smart, and I am beautiful”.

Alicia said they had to change the routine almost entirely, but after a little over a week, Lily was ready to compete again. Her first competition after her fall was not perfect. Even so, her mom said it was so cool to see her confidence grow and see her joy come back.

“She came off stage and she felt so proud of herself and she was so excited she had been able to do it,” Alicia.

That first competition lit a spark for Lily, and she continued to compete throughout the rest of the season. As her injury healed, she was able to get her plaster cast removed and eventually use a brace. With each step in the healing process, modifications to her routine needed to be made.

All of the instructors at Diamond School of Dance assisted Lily with her recovery and adjusted her routine to make it the best they could. Instructor Erin Bosse said Lily was a very energetic and receptive little dancer.

“Our whole team’s philosophy is about lifting kids up when things are going good, but also when things aren’t,” Bosse said. “So our team really just tried to build her up and support her through that.”

After each competition, Lily’s confidence and determination grew.

Lily’s mom said she wasn’t sure if they would even compete in the national competition. The competition, located in Destin, Florida, brings the best dancers and studios from across the country.

Bosse said there was a big question mark on how Lily’s performance would go, but she felt confident in the effort Lily had shown in her routine.

After only two weeks out of her brace, Lily was able to perform her original routine at Nationals. Alicia said her performance that day was phenomenal.

At the conclusion of the competition, the 10 highest scoring routines from all of the different styles of dance are given high point awards. Alicia wasn’t sure where Lily would place.

When it came time to announce the top three overall routines, Lily’s name had yet to be called. Alicia was starting to worry she wouldn’t place at all.

The moment came to declare first place, and the announcer called Lily’s name. Lily was the highest-scoring mini soloist at the competition and received the 2022 National Performing Artist of the Year and Solo Master awards.

Arroyo said it was not just an incredible feat to accomplish after an injury, but also for Lily’s age. Many of the dancers she competed against were older. Some of them were twice her age.

Alicia started to get emotional talking about how grateful she was for how Lily overcame her obstacle.

“For the rest of her life, she’s going to learn that when things go wrong she can get back up,” Alicia said. “This is going to teach her that when the next hard thing comes in life she is going to be able to adapt (and) persevere.”

Bosse said all of her instructors were over the moon about Lily’s win and it was such an exciting moment to be a part of.

Now five years old, Lily plans to continue to pursue dance competitively and has recently learned a new solo routine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwisradio.com

Man Sentenced To 3 Years For Fatal 2021 Shooting In Eau Claire

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in Eau Claire. Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell and a second man were charged after people in one vehicle had been shooting at the occupants of a second vehicle. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that two months after the shooting Cantrell came to the Eau Claire police headquarters to speak with investigators. During the visit, he suddenly ran outside and into the Chippewa River. It took authorities three hours to convince him to come out of the water. The second suspect, Xavier Luce, has a court hearing next month.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Florida State
Hudson Star-Observer

Pedestrian killed in early morning train accident

NEW RICHMOND- At 2:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, the New Richmond Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of High Street and Chapman Drive. According to information released by the department, “Upon arrival, New Richmond officers located 37-year-old Michael...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persevere#Gymnastics#Dance#Prognosis#Jazz
onfocus.news

Deceased Male Found in Taylor County Ditch

TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, WI (OnFocus) – On July 9,2022 at approximately 9:54 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject laying in the ditch approximately ½ mile east of County Highway-E on County Highway-O near the Black River Bridge in the Town of Little Black, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a middle-aged white male was laying in the ditch near the water and was deceased.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Former St. Croix Casino General Manager Sentenced For Tax Fraud

MADISON, WIS. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Leva Oustigoff Jr., 60, Cumberland, Wisconsin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in federal prison for making false statements on his taxes. Oustigoff pleaded guilty to this charge on March 29, 2022.
CUMBERLAND, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident early Monday morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, the accident occurred near Pineview Road on Highway 95 in the Township of Levis. When they arrived, they found the vehicle in the ditch and the driver was deceased. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fair Week kicks off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is finally over, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls and is here to stay through Sunday July 17. From cheese curds to livestock showings to live performances and more, the grounds are expected to see more than 100,000 fair-goers. Rusty Volk,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in duplex fire in Eau Claire Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex on Water Street on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said the fire, which happened at a duplex on the 600 block of Water Street at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, was called in by a person from across the street who saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
107
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy