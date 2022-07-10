ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

14-year-old stabbed during fight in NYC subway dies, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36d1FC_0gatnUTX00
Teen dies: A 14-year-old died after being stabbed during a fight on the platform of a New York subway station in Manhattan. (400tmax/iStock )

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

According to the New York City Police Department, a 15-year-old is in custody and believed to be responsible for the stabbing, WNBC-TV reported.

Police said the 14-year-old was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach in Manhattan at about 3 p.m., the television station reported. The incident occurred on the northbound platform at the 137th Street-City College station in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan, WABC-TV reported. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WNBC.

Police believe the teen got into a dispute with someone he knew on the street and their fight continued inside the station, WPIX-TV reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate “a fight or dispute began on the street and continued into the train station where an altercation occurred,” Jason Wilcox, the chief of transit for the NYPD, told CNN.

Police recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the stabbing, WPIX reported.

The teen in custody was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, Wilcox said during a news conference late Saturday.

“At the time, he was bleeding from his back and abdomen and brought to an area hospital to be treated for wounds to his left hip area,” Wilcox told reporters. “The cause of those wounds and his role in this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

5 dead in 4 hours in shootings

Five men were killed in separate shootings that erupted on the streets of New York City during a violent four-hour streak, police said. The slayings occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, including three in the city's Brooklyn borough and two in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
PIX11

Man hits woman in Bronx building, steals jewelry worth $31,700: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Driver shot to death crossing Washington Bridge

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Washington Bridge, the span over the Harlem River connecting Manhattan and the Bronx. Police sources tell CBS2 it appears the 41-year-old victim was driving a red pickup truck across the bridge from Manhattan into the Bronx when someone opened fire near the Manhattan ramp. Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter technology alerted police of the shooting in the area of West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Four shell casings were found there, and due to their placement, sources say investigators believe the shooter may have fired from the window of an adjacent vehicle. After being shot, the driver continued across the bridge, until crashing on the Bronx side. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital but did not survive. The motive is still unclear, but sources say police have not ruled out a possible road rage incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Driver crashes, dies after being shot on Washington Bridge: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the Washington Bridge late Wednesday, causing him to crash the vehicle and die, according to authorities.  The victim, a 41-year-old Bronx resident not yet publicly identified by name, was driving along the span linking Upper Manhattan to the […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wilcox
bronx.com

William Wallace, 38, Deceased

On Saturday, July 09, 2022, at approximately 1258 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male in the water at FDR Drive and E. 41st Street, within the confines of the 17th Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, floating in the...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot and Killed in 3 Hours in NYC Overnight as Murder Rate Turns Higher

New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Wabc Tv#Wpix Tv#Cnn
PIX11

Police arrest man in death of Bronx woman found with plastic bag over her head

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New images show NYC bodega worker Jose Alba’s injuries from stabbing

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — New photos obtained by PIX11 News show the scars left behind by a deadly confrontation in a Manhattan bodega. Worker Jose Alba, back home after allegedly stabbing a man to death, suffered wounds of his own. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during the July 1 confrontation. She has […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in front of the NYCHA development in Brownsville at 350 Blake Ave. around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. No arrests were made. No additional information about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Staten Island man accused of assaulting 11-year-old several times: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man they said has sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over an 18-month period. Juan Mendieta, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old “on multiple occasions” between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Each of the alleged assaults took place at a Staten Island residence near Vanduzer and Bay streets, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy