More Heat Forecast Ahead of Possible Showers, Thunderstorms Midweek in San Diego County

A ridge of high pressure was predicted to dominate Sunday’s weather in San Diego County, continuing seasonably hot conditions inland with mild conditions near the coast because of the marine layer, the National Weather Service said.

Monsoonal moisture was expected to increase on Wednesday, leading to a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains, a condition that will continue through Friday, the NWS said.

Warming was forecast west of the mountains later in the week.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 72 to 77 degrees, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 91 to 96 near the foothills, 90 to 98 highs in the mountains and 110 to 115 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

City News Service contributed to this article.