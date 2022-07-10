DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Property owners, officials find ways around century-old laws; Californians finally starting to save water, but not much; Friant allocation increase to 20 percent; and more …

PUBLIC MEETING: Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan from 6pm to 8pm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prepared the Draft Environmental Assessment to analyze and disclose the effects of implementing the Salton Sea Management Program. Stakeholders are invited to provide official comments that will help shape which projects are implemented, what community amenities are included, how potential environmental effects are addressed, and proposed alternatives. Join Zoom for the Public comments meeting for the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO