DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Property owners, officials find ways around century-old laws; Californians finally starting to save water, but not much; Friant allocation increase to 20 percent; and more …
Property owners and officials find ways around century-old laws as the West runs out of water. “With a megadrought draining water reserves in the West, states are looking for alternatives to handle water rights, many of which were set more than 100 years ago when water supplies were far more abundant....mavensnotebook.com
Comments / 0