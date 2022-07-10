ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Property owners, officials find ways around century-old laws; Californians finally starting to save water, but not much; Friant allocation increase to 20 percent; and more …

By Maven
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty owners and officials find ways around century-old laws as the West runs out of water. “With a megadrought draining water reserves in the West, states are looking for alternatives to handle water rights, many of which were set more than 100 years ago when water supplies were far more abundant....

DAILY DIGEST, 7/12: DWR plans for future drought with salinity barrier study; Maintenance repairs on Oroville Dam Spillway start this week; 2022 is California’s record driest year, so far, NOAA says; California’s future without agriculture; and more …

PUBLIC MEETING: Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan from 6pm to 8pm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has prepared the Draft Environmental Assessment to analyze and disclose the effects of implementing the Salton Sea Management Program. Stakeholders are invited to provide official comments that will help shape which projects are implemented, what community amenities are included, how potential environmental effects are addressed, and proposed alternatives. Join Zoom for the Public comments meeting for the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Salton Sea Management Program 10-Year Plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FIVE QUESTIONS: Jerry Meral, director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute, and former Deputy Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency (among other things)

Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Meral is the director of the California Water Program at the Natural Heritage Institute. He works on funding for California water, Delta infrastructure, and a variety of other California water programs. He formerly served as Deputy Director of the California Department of Water Resources, Deputy Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, Executive Director of the Planning and Conservation Director, and Staff Scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DAILY DIGEST, 7/11: Water expert reveals how farms could save cities from drought; Why is the water so cold at California beaches?; Why have all the trees been dying?; When SCOTUS meets WOTUS; and more …

WORKSHOP: California Water Plan: Climate Change at 10am. The workshop will provide details on the science, tools, and processes DWR has been developing and applying for climate resilience. There will also be information on how DWR’s work can support water-resource-related climate adaptation efforts. Click here to register. In California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
THIS JUST IN … DWR Releases Draft Environmental Impact Report for Future Drought Salinity Barriers

In an effort to better prepare for future drought conditions in the face of climate change, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) today released a draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) analyzing potential construction effects of future drought salinity barriers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The draft EIR looks at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Day: July 11, 2022

From the Department of Water Resources: In an effort to better prepare for future drought conditions in the face of... — [cmtoc_table_of_contents] On the calendar today … WORKSHOP: California Water Plan: Climate Change at 10am. The workshop will provide details on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

