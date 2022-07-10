ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Where does LSU stand in latest SEC power rankings?

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LSU may be one of the hardest teams in the country to try to make projections for in 2022.

On the one hand, this is a talented roster that improved quite a bit this offseason thanks to experienced additions in the transfer portal and a solid transition class for new coach Brian Kelly, one of the most proven coaches in all of college football.

On the other hand, there are thin areas on this team and a lot of unanswered questions, chiefly who’s going to line up under center. With a brutal SEC West schedule (as always) it’s hard to say exactly how high this team’s ceiling is.

On3 tried its hand at power ranking all 14 SEC teams in 2022, but its staff trends toward the less optimistic side when it comes to the Tigers. Here’s how it all breaks down.

IN THIS ARTICLE
