Trevelin Queen was on a cruise when he found out Sixers signed him

 3 days ago
New Philadelphia 76ers addition Trevelin Queen has an interesting storyline as he continues on his NBA career path. He has been signed to contracts, then waived, and then the Houston Rockets signed him to a two-way deal in the 2021-22 season.

As he got his opportunity, he flourished on his way to winning G League MVP honors and winning a title with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Now, he is with the Sixers on a 2-year deal as he looks to continue his journey and make an impact in Philadelphia.

Yahoo! Sports and NBATV’s Chris Haynes added another chapter to Queen’s story as the young man didn’t even know where he was headed in free agency. He was on a family cruise when his agent just made a decision for him because he couldn’t get a hold of him.

Per Haynes:

Trevelin Queen, for those that don’t know, he was the MVP of the G League this past season, but he was also a free agent in this offseason. And it’s always bad timing to go into free agency while you’re on a cruise. That’s exactly what they did. They went on a family cruise during free agency. He didn’t have any phone reception. So him and his agent, Daniel Hassan, made an agreement that if his agent found a deal out there, and if he couldn’t reach his client, he was going to agree to the best deal. And so that’s exactly what happened. The Philadelphia 76ers came calling and his agent agreed and when his client came back from his cruise, he was informed that he was now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Queen will have every opportunity to make a move and earn a spot in the team’s rotation. They have a need for wing depth and the athletic 6-foot-6 player out of New Mexico State will have his chance all throughout the summer and into training camp.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

