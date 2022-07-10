ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More details of PJ Tucker's free agency contract with Sixers revealed

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the outset of free agency when they signed PJ Tucker to a reported 3-year $33.2 million deal. The idea is to add to their depth and continue to put the right pieces around James Harden and Joel Embiid, and Tucker looks like the right fit for them.

Now that the deal has been made official, some details about Tucker’s contract have been revealed as he gets set to begin a new chapter in his career.

First off, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Tucker will have a player option for that third and final year. One has to assume that he will opt in and possibly consider retirement once the three years are done.

Also, per Spotrac, the Sixers will pay Tucker $10,490,000 before his salary will go up in both the second and third seasons of the deal. The player option in the 2024-25 season is set for roughly $11.5 million.

Tucker was deadly from the corners as he shot 39% from deep at those spots which is in the 99th percentile per Cleaning the Glass. Tucker’s 3-point ability would be such a welcomed addition to Harden on the offensive end. When The Beard gets into the paint, he can draw defenders and then kick out to the 37-year old and have the confidence that the veteran can help space the floor for them.

