ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WSJ: Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Brian Stelter and Claire Atkinson, Insider’s chief media correspondent, discuss the Wall Street Journal’s recent reporting on World Wrestling Entertainment...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Brian Stelter
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hush Money#Violent Crime#Wsj#The Wall Street Journal
RadarOnline

Is Chuck Todd Ready To MEET HIS DEMISE? ‘Meet The Press’ Anchor Under Siege At NBC After Ratings Slumps To Worst Since He Took Over In 2014

The main political voice at the Peacock has spread his feathers and scared away viewers!Chuck Todd, the Meet The Press host who took over from David Gregory in 2014, has slumped to his worth ratings period since he took over the coveted Sunday morning chair, Radar has exclusively learned.In top-secret ratings data that has caught the attention of network brass, RadarOnline.com has learned Meet The Press — the longest running show in television history — recorded its lowest rated quarter over the April-May-June period.Todd peaked at more than 4 million viewers in the first quarter of 2017 (January-February-March) in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Victim Isn't 'Threatened' By Disgraced Artist, Claims He Needs To Seek Therapy In Order To Change

Kitti Jones accused R. Kelly of physically and sexually abusing her for two years from 2011 to 2013 and appeared in the tell-all documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking out on how she feels about the results of the disgraced artist's sentencing hearing and if she truly thinks it's possible for him to turn his life around after his convictions. In a candid sit-down, Jones admitted that while she was happy he was incarcerated and unable to harm anyone else, she wants to believe that if he genuinely acknowledged his crimes and worked with therapists, he could change....
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Judge Has Responded After Amber Heard’s Team Singled Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Dropped

Following Amber Heard’s loss in court during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case versus his ex wife, the actress and her legal team are remaining active in their pushback against the ruling. Last week, her team of lawyers singled out one juror on the trial and filed documents accusing him of getting himself fraudulently empaneled on the jury in an attempt to get the verdict of the case where she owes $10 million dropped. The judge has now responded to these claims.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy