WSJ: Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to cover up sexual misconduct allegations

Kitti Jones accused R. Kelly of physically and sexually abusing her for two years from 2011 to 2013 and appeared in the tell-all documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Now, she is speaking out on how she feels about the results of the disgraced artist's sentencing hearing and if she truly thinks it's possible for him to turn his life around after his convictions. In a candid sit-down, Jones admitted that while she was happy he was incarcerated and unable to harm anyone else, she wants to believe that if he genuinely acknowledged his crimes and worked with therapists, he could change....

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO