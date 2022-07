A United Airlines 787 Dreamliner lands at San Francisco International Airport on October 19, 2021. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) So the bell tolls for you, and your flight has been canceled. Following the gut punch and shifting of your travel plans, if you decide not to rebook, the time has come to take back what’s properly yours: a full refund.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO