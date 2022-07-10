Four-star LB Raylen Wilson commits to Georgia.

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson of Tallahassee (Fla) Lincoln High announced his commitment to Georgia Sunday afternoon.

.The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder recently decommitted from Michigan. He visited both Georgia and Florida this summer.

Wilson on why he chose Georgia

“The way that they develop the players and win championships stands out,” Wilson said. “They’re family oriented so I felt like a priority.”

Raylen Wilson and relationship with staff and their plan for him

“I am closest with coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach Schu– honestly the whole staff as a whole,” Wilson said. “They plan to use me as an off ball LB at all 3 positions.

The top linebacker in Florida joins Georgia’s top 5 class in the 2023 team rankings alongside A.J. Harris, Pearce Spurlin, and others.

“One of the more athletic linebackers in the 2023 cycle who looks to be an ascending prospect after continued physical development,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Measured around 6-foot-1.5, 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Grew over an inch and added over 10 pounds during his junior season. Also saw improvement on the track, cutting several hundredths off his 100-meter time running a personal best 10.91 mark during the spring.”

“ Flashes that top end speed on the field, where he is an eraser in space with sideline-to-sideline ability. Excels in pursuit where he shows the ability to close very quickly. Can track down plays from the other side of the field. A natural in space and shows the ability to cover. Often plays in the box and has experience reading and reacting as a run defender. A high volume tackler with 139 tackles and 16 tackles for loss as a junior. Physical in taking on blocks. Looks to have improved his play strength a bit, but will need to continue progressing in that regard. Father was a wide receiver in the NFL for five seasons and has several siblings who were high level college athletes. Younger for the class, not turning 18 years-old until the July before his freshman season in college.”

Wilson ranks as the No. 81 player in the On300 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 4 linebacker and the No. 16 player in the state of Florida.