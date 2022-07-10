ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Four-Star LB Raylen Wilson commits to Georgia

By Hayes Fawcett about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bamfV_0gatTQRR00
Four-star LB Raylen Wilson commits to Georgia.

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson of Tallahassee (Fla) Lincoln High announced his commitment to Georgia Sunday afternoon.

.The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder recently decommitted from Michigan. He visited both Georgia and Florida this summer.

Wilson on why he chose Georgia

“The way that they develop the players and win championships stands out,” Wilson said. “They’re family oriented so I felt like a priority.”

Raylen Wilson and relationship with staff and their plan for him

“I am closest with coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach Schu– honestly the whole staff as a whole,” Wilson said. “They plan to use me as an off ball LB at all 3 positions.

The top linebacker in Florida joins Georgia’s top 5 class in the 2023 team rankings alongside A.J. Harris, Pearce Spurlin, and others.

“One of the more athletic linebackers in the 2023 cycle who looks to be an ascending prospect after continued physical development,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Measured around 6-foot-1.5, 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Grew over an inch and added over 10 pounds during his junior season. Also saw improvement on the track, cutting several hundredths off his 100-meter time running a personal best 10.91 mark during the spring.”

“ Flashes that top end speed on the field, where he is an eraser in space with sideline-to-sideline ability. Excels in pursuit where he shows the ability to close very quickly. Can track down plays from the other side of the field. A natural in space and shows the ability to cover. Often plays in the box and has experience reading and reacting as a run defender. A high volume tackler with 139 tackles and 16 tackles for loss as a junior. Physical in taking on blocks. Looks to have improved his play strength a bit, but will need to continue progressing in that regard. Father was a wide receiver in the NFL for five seasons and has several siblings who were high level college athletes. Younger for the class, not turning 18 years-old until the July before his freshman season in college.”

Wilson ranks as the No. 81 player in the On300 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 4 linebacker and the No. 16 player in the state of Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land QB commit No. 2 on Monday?

On Monday, one of the nation’s top uncommitted quarterbacks will announce his decision. Dylan Lonergan, a product of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood High School, is set to commit later today. Lonergan is currently down to a top three of Alabama, South Carolina, and Stanford. Here are the details for Lonergan’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

3-star safety Kahlil Tate commits to Iowa

Chicago Kenwood Academy three-star safety Kahlil Tate has committed to Iowa, announcing the news Tuesday. Tate is the No. 621 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Additional details emerge on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

In a move that seems poised to disrupt college football, USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. Seemingly, this was in response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2021. The conference wanted to keep up with the SEC. Meanwhile, the two Los Angeles schools wanted to be in a better position long-term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Recruiting#American Football
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Nick Saban proposes new option on SEC scheduling

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has an idea for how the SEC should schedule in the future. While speaking to former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy on Always College Football, Saban said that he was in favor of playing nine or ten conference games. “Are we gonna play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Four-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

LSU continues to roll on the recruiting trail with another major in-state domino falling into place. Baton Rouge native Kaleb Jackson, a top-10 running back nationally on the On3 Consensus, committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound multi-sport standout picked LSU over Texas A&M and Alabama. Jackson committed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

ESPN reveals further explanation on UCLA's decision to leave Cal, PAC-12

Every school remaining in the PAC-12 is going through internal turmoil. Perhaps none more so than the California Golden Bears, who were left behind by UCLA. Even though Cal and Stanford are traditional rivals, while USC and UCLA are matched together due to geography, UCLA and Cal are connected too. They’re both public schools in California. They are also both ranked among the best public schools in the country. The Bruins leaving for the Big Ten blindsided them, and now they’re dealing with the fallout from this. After all, no one was more surprised by UCLA leaving the PAC-12 than Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy