WATCH: WNBA names Brittney Griner honorary All-Star starter amid Russian imprisonment

Brittney Griner is still being detained in a Russian prison, and those around the WNBA are still awaiting her return to the United States. WNBA players have been pleading for her release all season long, and the league’s top stars honored Griner at Sunday’s All-Star game by naming her an honorary starter.

Griner recently pleaded guilty to her drug charges in Russian court, though she denied that there was any intent in her traveling with hashish oil at the airport.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in court.

Griner was arrested on February 17, and she has been trying to make it back home ever since. The WNBA continues to show its public support for Griner, as the return of one of the league’s biggest stars continues to make waves throughout the entire country.

More on Griner’s situation

As the WNBA fights to bring attention to Griner’s situation, the former Baylor Bears star recently made a plea to the White House for help.

“… as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner’s statement to President Biden read. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Griner’s letter to President Biden led to a response from the White House, which is reportedly using “every tool” to free the WNBA star.

“Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden has read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter to Biden,” explained CNN’s MJ Lee on Tuesday. “Griner is being ‘wrongfully detained,’ KJP says. ‘This is an issue that is a priority for this president.’ Says the government will use ‘every tool’ to try to get her out.”