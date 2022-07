(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old was cited with failure to assist in a serious scooter crash last week. Bill Gum Benjamin of Rochester has been cited according to Minnesota's Good Samaritan law, which states that "a person at the scene of an emergency who knows that another person is exposed to or has suffered grave physical harm shall, to the extent that the person can do so without danger or peril to self or others, give reasonable assistance to the exposed person."

