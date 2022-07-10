ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. PicKell reveals expectations for C.J. Stroud in 2022

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
C.J. Stroud will have the weight of expectations placed firmly on his shoulders as Ohio State looks to return to the pinnacle of the college football world next season.

It can be a lot to carry, but Stroud began to prove last season he’ll be able to do it. Before the Buckeyes quarterback prepares for his second season as the team’s starting quarterback, JD PicKell of On3 Sports revealed the expectations for Stroud in 2022.

“Perhaps most importantly for Ohio State this coming year, the things that you can expect from them is for them to be ultimately a lot more collected,” began PicKell. “Because there were times last year — against Oregon, against Tulsa early in the game, against Michigan — where Ohio State just looked out of sorts. I think a lot of that has to do with where C.J. Stroud was a year ago. Had phenomenal numbers. I’m not knocking that. But like we’ve mentioned on this program before, to go from being the quarterback to being the guy, is a big jump. And also, it’s a big jump for your program. Your program will look vastly different when your quarterback’s the alpha-male.

“He was the quarterback last year, he’s the guy this year. That’s ultimately going to uplift everybody else in this program, and raise the level of play. Because when your quarterback is the leader of your team, people know who to look to when rubber meets the road. When your back is against the wall. When you’re down by seven in the fourth quarter for whatever reason, you know, ‘Okay, we can look to seven. He’s our guy. He’s got us, we’re good.’ That’s crucial for a team to take that next step.”

As you can see, JD PicKell believes C.J. Stroud taking the next step is crucial to Ohio State‘s success. If the Buckeyes quarterback is made for it, his team could be the last one standing come next January.

JD PicKell reveals expectations for Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in 2022

Heading into the 2022 season, the Ohio State offense is expected to be high-powered, explosive, and downright dominant. The Buckeyes have a plethora of playmakers, even after losing multiple weapons in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of those key offensive stars is running back TreVeyon Henderson.

On3’s J.D. PicKell recently broke down some of the keys to success in 2022 for Ohio State, and Henderson was right there at the top. PicKell expects the star running back, who is among the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, to put up big numbers yet again in his second season.

“The third thing that you can expect from Ohio State is TreVeyon Henderson – there’s no sophomore slump coming for him. He is going to ball again,” PicKell said. “Again, he’s going to put up huge numbers. Last year was over 1,200 yards rushing, but he did that in only 14 carries per game for what a lot of people would consider to be the best running back in the Big Ten, if not the country. TreVeyon Henderson needs to see more of the football, he will see more of the football, and that’s just going to make everybody else’s job easier.”

COLUMBUS, OH
OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
