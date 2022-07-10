Tony Grimes reveals area he did not live up to expectations in 2021

Photo by Robin Alam/Getty Images

Former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes earned a spot on the All-ACC honorable mentions list for his play in the North Carolina secondary as a true sophomore. A prestigious honor for a defensive back as young as Grimes. But the blue-chip Tar Heel still felt he came up short in certain areas in 2021.

Heading into 2022, Grimes has a few key areas circled where he needs to improve. At his recent summer press conference, the well-spoken corner explained exactly how he needs to improve in order to catch the attention of NFL scouts.

“I wanna say I wasn’t as physical as I want to be on the field to make it in the league, coaches love physical defensive backs. So, I got to be more physical on the field and I got to be consistent. I got to make plays when the ball is in the air in man coverage and zone.”

Grimes had nine pass breakups and was a high-end contributor on that Carolina defense. But heading into year three, he wants to make his good play consistent and more physical.

His position coach, Dre Bly, believes a breakout could be in store in Grimes’ junior season.

Dre Bly on Tony Grimes ahead of year three

Entering year three, his position coach, Dre Bly, believes Grimes could have his biggest leap in development yet. Here was what he said of the blue-chip corner ahead of the 2022 season:

“I told Tony when he got here…it’s a process, bro. With him being a five-star, it was so many expectations. And all the great players, it’s hard to step right in and play. Brian Simmons and Greg Ellis, they didn’t really step out until their third year in college. Their redshirt freshman year they didn’t play much. It was their third year when they were able to step out.”

Bly has been around long enough to know that among DBs, younger players desperately need college experience before they can really take off. He doesn’t want Grimes to feel like a disappointment just because he’s not completely dominant as a freshman and sophomore.

“So I just think, because of all the recruitment and all the hype that comes with young athletes coming out of high school, we expect so much out of those guys. But these jokers are 18, 19 years old learning how to play. So just telling Tony, what we were asked to do last year — it’s the hardest position to play in football. [Receivers] are gonna make plays. Just a matter of forgetting about it and keeping it moving. Just make sure you’re getting better every year. Try to minimize explosive plays. Try to makes sure you compete, make sure your mind is right.”

Grimes seems to have a great head on his shoulders and a hunger to improve. A HUGE third year likely incoming.