Athens, GA

Georgia lands 4-star linebacker Raylen Wilson

By Chad Simmons about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Photo from Raylen Wilson

When Raylen Wilson committed to Michigan in December, it was the Wolverines over Georgia. The Bulldogs never slowed their recruitment over Wilson down.

After taking official visits to Florida, Georgia, and Michigan, the No. 81 prospect in the On3 Consensus decomitted from Michigan. The star linebacker out of Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln has now committed to Georgia.

“Georgia always felt like home,” Wilson told On3. “I get along with the coaches so well, I have good connections with some of the players and recruits, and I have always liked it up there.”

Wilson felt good about Michigan when he made his decision. He knew Georgia wouldn’t go away. George Helow did an excellent job for the Wolverines, but Glenn Shumann is a big part of the four-star choosing the Bulldogs.

“Georgia and coach Schu develop players. Me and coach Schu have a great relationship and he is a great coach. He coaches his players hard, is very smart, and knows how to get linebackers to the NFL.

“Getting to the NFL is my main goal, so seeing what Georgia does with their players, how they develop players, and being able to learn from coach Schu has always had Georgia high on my list.”

This has been something Wilson’s thought about, even when he was committed to Michigan. He visited Athens in the spring. He has remained in contact with numerous Georgia commits. The No. 4 linebacker in the country feels good about the reigning national champions.

“The people at Georgia at genuine,” Wilson said. “I have a lot of good relationships there, it is not too far from home, and I know I will get coached by great coaches.

“It is a place that I fit in well. Georgia has kind of always been in my heart. It is a great school.”

