Tyler Herro on his goals going forward: Be a starter, then be an All-Star

 3 days ago
Asked as he walked the event’s red carpet about his goals going forward, Tyler Herro said, “Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day. So that’s the next step.” To that end, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year did not relent, including when he was asked about possibly starting alongside Jimmy Butler, something he did only three times last season, with the Heat 1-2 in those games. “I think it will look great,” he said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”

Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

But no, no hard feelings with Riley taking the hard line of Herro earning his way into the starting lineup. “He continues to give me advice,” he said of Riley. “Every time I talk to him, he always gives me a new book to read.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 10, 2022

It has been interesting to hear that it’s almost a near consensus (from NBA execs) I’ve spoken to would prefer RJ Barrett over Tyler Herro. -via Spotify / July 9, 2022

Chris Mannix: If this is the start of a fire sale in Utah, keep an eye on Miami. The Heat have Tyler Herro to dangle as the centerpiece of a trade for Donovan Mitchell — and future draft picks to deal with him. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / July 1, 2022

