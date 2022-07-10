ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU commit Jeremy Fears scores 18 points, leads USA to FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal game

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
A future Michigan State Spartan is playing a big role in leading the USA to a potential gold medal.

Michigan State basketball commit Jeremy Fears scored 18 points and dished out five assists to lead Team USA to the FIBA U17 World Cup Gold Medal game on Saturday. He also grabbed three rebounds in the win over Lithuania.

Fears is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2023 class and No. 7 point guard. He committed to the Spartans in January, and currently is Michigan State’s lone commit in the class.

Team USA will face Spain on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YznDDrC0uao.

