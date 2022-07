The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the paternity list Monday. Bryant will be away from the club 1-3 days while on the paternity list. The Rockies recalled outfielder Sam Hilliard from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move. Connor Joe is covering left field in Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. C.J. Cron (wrist) is back from a two-game absence to start on first base and bat third.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO