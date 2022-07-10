ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, low risk south of Cape Hatteras

By Outer Banks Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip currents...

Increased threat of rip currents today

HIGH rip current risk south of Cape Hatteras including the beaches at Frisco, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will lead to powerful rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk at the ocean beaches in Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill...
FRISCO, NC
Ocracoke Express off to hot start in 2022

According to a July 12 NCDOT release, the new and long-awaited Ocracoke Express ferry is keeping very busy so far this season. The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has been a runaway success in its fourth season of service, nearly matching pre-pandemic ridership levels over the first two months of its 2022 season despite using a smaller vessel.
OCRACOKE, NC
Water quality advisory lifted at Jockey’s Ridge site

(NC Department of Environmental Quality) State recreational water quality officials on July 13 lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Dare County. The advisory was lifted because water testing shows that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County Verizon service apparently restored

Verizon outages in Dare and Currituck counties; how to contact 911 if necessary. Dare and Currituck counties have announced that there are Verizon outages in both counties on July 14. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 voice calls to Dare Central from Verizon users are coming in, but...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Destination Dare video celebrates Dare County Special Olympics

Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video showcasing the Dare County Special Olympics as part of its Destination Dare series for July 2022. The Dare County Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with developmental or cognitive disabilities.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Ferebee Road fire now fully contained

(North Carolina Forest Service) On July 11, the North Carolina Forest Service released this upbeat update on the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County, indicating that it is now fully contained. Here are the details. Crews combating the Ferebee Road fire reached full containment Friday, July 8, and have since...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Join in the ‘Fun in the Park’ on July 15

We will host our second annual “Fun in the Park” event on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Family Recreation Park in Kill Devil Hills. This free, outdoor celebration of National Parks & Recreation Month will include:. Games for all ages. Concessions. Local artisans and vendors.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Susie L. Isham of Moyock, July 8

Susie Lane Smithwick Isham, age 67, of Moyock, NC died on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. Born in Plymouth, NC on November 29, 1954 to the late Raymond Everette Smithwick and Beatrice Hoggard Smithwick, she was the loving wife of Howard William Isham of the home. In addition...
MOYOCK, NC
Jerry Dean Houston, Sr. of Wanchese, July 13

Jerry Dean Houston, Sr., 80, of Wanchese, NC died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Transylvania County on September 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Mary Lee Kennedy and Marvin Houston. In 1955, Jerry migrated to the Outer Banks...
WANCHESE, NC
Virginia Dare Night Baby auditions to be held at The Lost Colony

The 85thAnniversary Season of The Lost Colony commemorates the 435thbirthday of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare on August 18th, 1587. The Lost Colony continues its long-celebrated tradition of using real babies during the August 18thperformance. Being a “Virginia Dare Baby” is a coveted role in the community that many local citizens have had the opportunity of being a part of. For Virginia Dare Night only, the prop baby swaddled in blankets, is replaced with these special guests. Virginia Dare Night is generously sponsored by First National Bank.
DARE COUNTY, NC
John Alan Marmann

John Alan Marmann died from a sudden brain hemorrhage on June 21, 2022 at the age of 49. He is survived by his amazing wife Dori and wonderful daughters Nicole (13) and Ella (12). Born to Richard A. Marmann, Sr. and Anne T. Marmann (deceased) in Decatur, AL, he was the tenth of 11 children (the “love child” as they called him): Teresa Dawson (Dennis), Richard A. Marmann, Jr. (Sandra), Mary Lynn Bronner (David), Robert Marmann (Sue), Deborah Miller (Gary), Linda Bryan (Craig), Steven “Michael” Marmann (deceased), Patricia Marmann, Charles Marmann (Karla), and James “David” Marmann (Angela). John was the beloved uncle of 20 nieces and nephews.
COROLLA, NC
Jerry Alan Froehlich, July 10

Jerry Alan Froehlich, a teacher his entire life, went to heaven on July 10, 2022 at the age of 88. Jerry is well known in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, as an amazing educator who helped change the lives of 175 inmates from the Dare County Detention Center when he facilitated them receiving their GEDs. He went on to work at the College of the Albemarle for several years as a math tutor.
DARE COUNTY, NC

