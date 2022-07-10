High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, low risk south of Cape Hatteras

John Alan Marmann died from a sudden brain hemorrhage on June 21, 2022 at the age of 49. He is survived by his amazing wife Dori and wonderful daughters Nicole (13) and Ella (12). Born to Richard A. Marmann, Sr. and Anne T. Marmann (deceased) in Decatur, AL, he was the tenth of 11 children (the “love child” as they called him): Teresa Dawson (Dennis), Richard A. Marmann, Jr. (Sandra), Mary Lynn Bronner (David), Robert Marmann (Sue), Deborah Miller (Gary), Linda Bryan (Craig), Steven “Michael” Marmann (deceased), Patricia Marmann, Charles Marmann (Karla), and James “David” Marmann (Angela). John was the beloved uncle of 20 nieces and nephews.
