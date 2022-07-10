High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, low risk south of Cape Hatteras

The 85thAnniversary Season of The Lost Colony commemorates the 435thbirthday of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare on August 18th, 1587. The Lost Colony continues its long-celebrated tradition of using real babies during the August 18thperformance. Being a “Virginia Dare Baby” is a coveted role in the community that many local citizens have had the opportunity of being a part of. For Virginia Dare Night only, the prop baby swaddled in blankets, is replaced with these special guests. Virginia Dare Night is generously sponsored by First National Bank.

