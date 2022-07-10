Stratford’s Kraus still in playoff mix

MARSHFIELD — Three downtown Marshfield storefronts will get makeovers, thanks to additional funding from a popular city program. Marshfield’s Economic Development Board on July 7 approved adding $30,000 to its 2022 Main Street Facade program. City Planner Steven Wiley told the EDB the additional funding means three projects which applied for funding back in April will get done, versus two partial projects because of a limited budget. “Right now, we’d be able to accommodate almost two, with the $60,000 that you originally approved back in March,” Wiley told board members. He also said the additional funding request is already essentially paid for, because of a higher-than-expected dividend from Marshfield Utilities, which covers the lion’s share of annual EDB activities. “The 2022 Marshfield Utilities dividend amount increased from a budgeted amount of approximately $236,000 to $282,505 dollars. So, that was an increase of approximately $46,000, which would more than cover this $30,000-dollar request.”

