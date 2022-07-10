ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford’s Kraus still in playoff mix

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, OH – Stratford native Derek Kraus drove his No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado truck to an eighth-place finish on July 9, as he narrowed the gap in the chase to make the playoffs. The 20-year-old Kraus and his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Colby Howard both battled their...

WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
Area road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region has provided updates on pending road projects in central Wisconsin. Construction schedules may fluctuate due to weather conditions and crew availability. A full update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/. Adams County. Intersection of Highways 13 & 21, scheduled for completion Aug....
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
merrillfotonews.com

Hunting Dog Depredated in Lincoln County

On July 1, 2022, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell, Lincoln County. Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare, and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.
hubcitytimes.com

Marshfield storefronts get facelift funding

MARSHFIELD — Three downtown Marshfield storefronts will get makeovers, thanks to additional funding from a popular city program. Marshfield’s Economic Development Board on July 7 approved adding $30,000 to its 2022 Main Street Facade program. City Planner Steven Wiley told the EDB the additional funding means three projects which applied for funding back in April will get done, versus two partial projects because of a limited budget. “Right now, we’d be able to accommodate almost two, with the $60,000 that you originally approved back in March,” Wiley told board members. He also said the additional funding request is already essentially paid for, because of a higher-than-expected dividend from Marshfield Utilities, which covers the lion’s share of annual EDB activities. “The 2022 Marshfield Utilities dividend amount increased from a budgeted amount of approximately $236,000 to $282,505 dollars. So, that was an increase of approximately $46,000, which would more than cover this $30,000-dollar request.”
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
spmetrowire.com

Japanese beetles—they’re ba-ack

Seeing a lot of brown and green shiny insects around your yard lately?. You aren’t alone. Japanese beetles are making their annual appearance in Portage County. The non-native beetle was first discovered in New Jersey in 1916 and has since spread to the Midwest. The adult Japanese beetle feeds on over 300 varieties of fruits, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and flowers, eating the soft tissue between the veins and leaving a lace-like skeleton.
NBC 26 WGBA

Wisconsin hiker found dead at New Mexico's White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 3 and 11, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 3:. On 06-27-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on Grand Ave. in the Town of Bradley for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a woman, 51, from Illinois was arguing with her 52 year old ex-husband, 52, from Tomahawk, and her daughter, 18, also from Tomahawk. It was further reported to deputies that the elder female had been drinking and causing problems in the house. At one point she attempted to strike her ex-husband and hit a dog instead. As a result of the investigation, the Illinois woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
onfocus.news

Wood County MABAS Division 116 Assisted with Large Warehouse Fire

COMBINED LOCKS, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County MABAS division 116 assisted with a large fire operation this weekend in the Village of Combined Locks, Wisconsin. Multiple fire and related Emergency Services were activated to battle the large fire, which took place at 100 Prospect Street. Combined Locks Fire &...
onfocus.news

Deceased Male Found in Taylor County Ditch

TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, WI (OnFocus) – On July 9,2022 at approximately 9:54 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject laying in the ditch approximately ½ mile east of County Highway-E on County Highway-O near the Black River Bridge in the Town of Little Black, Taylor County. Taylor County deputies arrived on scene and confirmed a middle-aged white male was laying in the ditch near the water and was deceased.
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
