Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man who is charged for allegedly stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is also expected to face felony drug charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as part of the stolen trailer investigation at the residence of 48-year-old Izaak Parker in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast on Monday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies spotted various drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while they were searching the residence for items believed to have been taken out of the trailer.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO