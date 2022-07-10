ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These sounds, sightings are my Sundays in Summer

By Pamela Bautz, Outdoor Writer
Knox Pages
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I love about Sundays: Early morning coffee and conversation with my kids. Reading a book before doing any chores. Cooking a finger licking good meal we can all sit and share. The moment I can change out of my Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes so I can play outside. GALLERY: Ohio...

Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
OHIO STATE
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
TheHorse.com

Ohio Horse Positive for EHV

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine declares state of emergency in Brown, Clermont Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation today declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties due to the damaging conditions caused by last week’s severe summer storms and tornadoes that resulted in power outages and damages to homes and businesses. “Brown and...
WTOV 9

Child tax credit expanded in Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to help families meet their children’s basic needs, Congress has expanded the child tax credit in Ohio. The program provides additional funding to low-income households with children under the age of 18. It offers families $3,600 per child for children up...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Factory Connection coming to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- A national clothing and home decor retailer is set to open a new location in Mount Vernon this week. Factory Connection, an Alabama-based company with nearly 300 stores in 17 states across the Midwest and South, will open a new location at 1548 Coshocton Ave. on Friday, according to a sign posted on the door.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
WDTN

Columbus man accused of raping 10-year-old who had to leave Ohio for abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was accused Wednesday of impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then had to leave Ohio for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, charged with rape of a child under 13. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond. The victim in […]

