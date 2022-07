Social services "failed" the Turpin siblings after they escaped captivity from their abusive parents, according to a newly released report. Some of the younger siblings were sent to live with foster parents who were later charged with child abuse and some of the older children suffered bouts of "housing instability and food insecurity as they transitioned to independence," according to a more than 600-page report by a law firm retained to take a closer look at the County of Riverside's care of the siblings.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO