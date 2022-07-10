ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Has Apparently Been Delayed

By Marie Claire Editors
 2 days ago

≈Ever since Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing a memoir in 2022, reports have suggested that the royals are on edge, to say the least. One expert even said they were “ quaking in their boots ,” since the announcement he would be writing the book came on the heels of the explosive interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah, opening up about their treatment within the royal family from its other members. In particular, speculation abounded that the memoir would be very critical of Prince Charles and how he acted around Meghan.

Well those nervous royals can breathe easier now that Fall book announcements have come out and Harry’s memoir is nowhere to be seen. Per the Daily Mail , that omission would almost certainly not have happened if the book were really coming out in 2022 as intended. In fact, publicity around the book would have already been well underway by summer if its original timeline was on track, says the publication. The absence of any word at all, therefore, means we’re looking at a publication date sometimes next year (or beyond).

Of course, that’s still speculative—there’s been no formal announcement that the book is delayed. But the missing announcements have caused some people close to the royals to wonder what the deal is.

One insider told the Sun , “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay…Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

Then again, there was speculation earlier this year that Harry might delay the memoir from 2022 to avoid disrespecting the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee. Plus, if the rumors that Harry may slowly plan a return to royal life are true, maybe that memoir would throw an unnecessary wrench in his future plans.

And if those rumors are true...well, let's not hold our breaths for this book.

HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Fury: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Demanding' An Apology From Queen Elizabeth To Save Career & Marriage? Prince Charles' Son Reportedly 'Fading' In U.K. Memory

Prince Harry is undeniably one of the most talked-about members of the royal family despite his shocking exit in 2020. In an interview, the younger brother of Prince William, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, revealed that the ceaseless attack of the British media and the ongoing “racism” behind the palace doors forced them to leave British soil for good.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Couple Must 'Stop Playing Victim' & 'Drop Projects' To Fix Relationship With Royal Family? Sussex Pair Reportedly Doing Second Bombshell Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have decided to ditch royal life for good but they still manage to make headlines. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously revealed that their desire to become financially independent from the Firm is one of the reasons why decided to depart from royal life.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Royal Expert Reveals Possible Reason Buckingham Palace Doesn't Release Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Findings

Buckingham Palace has reportedly decided not to make public the result of the investigation into Meghan Markle's alleged staff bullying. As it didn't reveal the reason behind the decision, a royal expert believes it may stem from the fears that the Sussexes will hold a new interview with Oprah Winfrey that may ignite another spat with the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Insists “The Crown” Doesn’t Cover Him and Meghan Markle Stepping Down As Senior Royals, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently inked a lucrative deal with Netflix, but that doesn’t mean the streaming service will cover their story in The Crown. Harry reportedly “insists” that Netflix doesn’t include him and Meghan stepping down from their roles as senior royals, royal expert Angela Levin says. "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' Angela said on TalkRadio earlier this week, according to Mirror UK. "I mumbled and said, 'Are you and the rest of the Royal Family?'”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to 'Start Healing' His Relationship With Prince Harry

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Tensions have been running high between the Sussexes and members of the royal family for quite some time. But during the Platinum Jubilee a few short weeks ago, it seemed those strained relationships were put aside as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with members of the royal family for the first time in roughly two years. Following the couple’s get-together with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

