Red Wing, MN

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with...

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

