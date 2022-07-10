ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded on Near North Side

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot on the Near North Side Sunday morning, according to police. The victims, 37...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 74

Gus Garza
1d ago

I guess all these Shootings happening every day in the USA will never end. Things are just getting worse every day in just about everything. I guess we now just come to expect it as no surprise.

Reply(17)
30
Phyllis Keys
1d ago

im from Chicago left 5 year's ago because i loss two nephew's i haven't been back since praying for the victim and family 🙏🏾

Reply(2)
31
Pepe32
2d ago

I clicked and then saw it is Chicago which should not make the news unless nobody gets shot one day...

Reply(1)
39
 

CBS News

Man fires back after being shot at in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being shot at, a 49-year-old man returned fire at an offender creating an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening on the East Side neighborhood. Chicago police said the victim was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street at around 5:12 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A 19-year-old suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police seek to ID suspect in robbery of woman, 80, on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery that took place last week on the Red Line. Police said the suspect is responsible for a strong-arm robbery last Saturday at approximately 1:10 p.m. at the Red Line Jarvis Avenue stop, located in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Boy, 11, charged with attempted carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with a carjacking that took place early Monday morning in the Douglas neighborhood. The boy was identified as one of the offenders who attempted to take a vehicle by force from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
North West
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The males, whose ages were unknown, were riding in a car around 4:40 a.m. in the 900 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and started shooting into their car, police said.
LAWNDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder trades shots with gunmen in South Loop shootout

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder was wounded in a shootout with a group of gunmen Monday morning in a South Loop parking lot. The man pulled his car into a garage parking lot around 3:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when he was followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
#North Side#Police#West Elm#Violent Crime#Cbs#Northwestern Hospital#Area Three Detectives
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl dead, 14-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.Beachgoers were able to pull one girl out of the water, and a Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's helicopter found the other and directed responders to her.Both girls were rushed to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The 14-year-old girl was treated and released, but the 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.Gary officials also mentioned an 8-year-old boy being rescued from the water, but the Department of Natural Resources had no mention of a boy.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CBS Chicago

Prosecutors "looking at all options" on possible charges for July 4 shooting suspect's parents

Highland Park, Ill (CBS) -- As the Highland Park community focuses on healing after the July 4 mass shooting, police are still processing evidence while prosecutors review more possible charges against the suspect.When asked if his parents could be charged - like the parents were in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan - Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the attack."I understand they were charged relatively close to the attack. That is certainly something to consider. We are looking at all options and all possibilities," Rinehart said. "I don't want to comment on the difference between the two cases because we haven't concluded our investigation."Prosecutors charged the suspect with seven counts of murder for each of the people killed in the parade shooting, but more charges could be filed later.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

