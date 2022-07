Husker guard Keisei Tominaga has been selected to represent his native Japan in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup which begins Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia. The 16-team tournament runs from July 12-24 with group play taking place from July 12-17. Japan is in Group C and will play its group games against Kazakhstan (July 13), Syria (July 15) and Iran (July 17). The top team in each group automatically advances to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-place finishers in each of the four groups will have a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals.

