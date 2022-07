As his opponent lost his cool around him all afternoon at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic just played tennis. Djokovic, the world’s number one player, remained a mechanical hitting machine, slicing drop shots, returning difficult serves, as Australian Nick Kyrgios shouted at himself, at his team sitting in a courtside box, and at the chair umpire. Kyrgios, as he is prone to do, began to unravel after winning the first set, and although he kept his playing level high, Djokovic pounced. He won his seventh Wimbledon title, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), tying Pete Sampras for second-most men’s single titles at the tournament; they’re both one behind Roger Federer, who has eight. Djokovic passed Federer, however, on the all-time majors list: he now has 21, one ahead of Federer’s 20, and one behind Rafael Nadal’s men’s record, 22.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO