Red Wing, MN

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with...

Related
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ronald Leroy Karg, 75 from Glencoe, was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. Karg was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs. Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.  The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Freeborn County Rollover Crash Injures Three children

Clarks Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three children and an Austin woman were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Freeborn County Tuesday night. The State Patrol accident report says 38-year-old Ella Gangodo was driving south on Interstate 35 when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled. It came to a rest in the median in Bath Township, north of Albert Lea.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
KROC News

Man Arrested After Armed Faribault Standoff

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly caused a standoff in Faribault overnight. A press release from the Faribault Police Department says the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report that a man, identified as Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, allegedly pointed a hand gun at a man and his adult son walking in the 400 block of Central Ave. The men reported Zamarripa Almeda was also yelling and cursing at them.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Teenager cited in Snapchatted scooter crash

(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old was cited with failure to assist in a serious scooter crash last week. Bill Gum Benjamin of Rochester has been cited according to Minnesota's Good Samaritan law, which states that "a person at the scene of an emergency who knows that another person is exposed to or has suffered grave physical harm shall, to the extent that the person can do so without danger or peril to self or others, give reasonable assistance to the exposed person."
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Expected to Face Drug Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man who is charged for allegedly stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is also expected to face felony drug charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as part of the stolen trailer investigation at the residence of 48-year-old Izaak Parker in the 1900 block of Badger Ct. Southeast on Monday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies spotted various drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm while they were searching the residence for items believed to have been taken out of the trailer.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery OHV Crash

Akeley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fiery Off Highway Vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash between Akeley and Walker. The initial investigation indicates the Waterville man lost control of his vehicle, entered the ditch and collided with a large oak tree.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

Otsego Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Shakopee

A Wright County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in the south metro area. The State Patrol reports that just after 7 PM Sunday, the motorcycle was westbound on Scott County Road 101 and went out of control on the exit ramp to go north on Highway 169. Officials say both the cycle and the rider made contact with the guard rail.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

Murder charges have been filed against a Faribault man accused of fatally assaulting a Vietnam War veteran during an alleged road rage incident in late June. Larry Myers, 79, of Faribault, was taken off of life support on July 6, nine days after he was assaulted following an incident on Cannon City Boulevard near 154th Street East in Dundas.
KROC News

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
