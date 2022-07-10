Glenn Youngkin Won't Say Whether He Would Back Full Abortion Ban
The governor's remarks on Sunday come as his visit to Nebraska sparks speculation about a possible 2024 presidential...www.newsweek.com
The governor's remarks on Sunday come as his visit to Nebraska sparks speculation about a possible 2024 presidential...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10