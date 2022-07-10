ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Doesn't Understand What Democracy 'Really Means': Alex Holder

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Comments / 113

KSB
3d ago

The only thing trump understands is…he’s privileged and entitled and he flaunts it every single day!! He needs to pay for his seditious conspiracy against the USA!!!

Reply(13)
76
Pat Desson
3d ago

Trump doesn't understand much of anything and he is a HUGE embarrassment to the United States

Reply(1)
84
clowlee
3d ago

Narcissists don’t care about much other than themselves and how to get what they want by any means.

Reply
16
Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
MSNBC

Trump was told election workers he terrorized was innocent, hearings show

Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump and his supporters terrorized Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, he falsely accused of rigging the state's election against him even though former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told him the accusations were bogus. June 21, 2022.
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
