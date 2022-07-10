Kinzinger Says Won't Be 'Single Trump Supporter' in 10 Years: 'Like Nixon'
The GOP lawmaker said Sunday that many people "supported Nixon until he was out of office," adding that he suspects the same will happen to...www.newsweek.com
Trump's future, dancing alone in his basemen by a mirror, wearing nothing but a trump flag and bad make-up. "Would you vote for me? I'd vote for me."
Nixon at least had sense to quit before asking for a pardon.
one thing is for sure there sure won't be any job Biden supporters
