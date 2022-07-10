ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios broke a Wimbledon fashion rule after losing to Novak Djokovic and fans had mixed emotions

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Nick Kyrgios fell short of winning his first grand slam title on Sunday with his loss to Novak Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon men’s final at Centre Court.

Kyrgios was his usual talkative self during the match, yelling at his team a number of times and also yelling at the umpire about an unruly fan who he thought had 700 drinks.

Once the match was over he made one last statement, but not with any words. Instead, it was with a red hat that he put on and wore through the trophy ceremony.

Wimbledon has very strict rules and require that players wear all white while on the court: “Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white, and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround. White does not include off-white or cream.”

Kyrgios broke that rule:

He’ll likely face a punishment for it:

He talked about the fashion rules earlier in the tournament:

Twitter had reactions:

