Combines are cutting the last few fields in north-central Kansas as producers put their final touches on the 2022 Kansas wheat harvest and turn their attention to other fieldwork. In the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service noted 95 percent of the wheat crop has been harvested as of July 10, ahead of 82 percent last year and 86 percent for the five-year average.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO