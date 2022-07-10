ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Senators to hold annual development camp from July 11 to July 14

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the schedule and list of 27 players attending the team's annual development camp which will take place from Monday, July 11, to Thursday, July 14, at Canadian Tire Centre and the Bell Sensplex. The club has invited four goaltenders, eight defencemen and 15 forwards....

Malkin re-signing with Penguins may be 'problematic,' Burke says: report

Forward who helped Pittsburgh win Cup three times will become free agent Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Wednesday, but there is still a chance the center re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "The window is still open, but the timing is problematic," Penguins...
Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
Minnesota Wild Adds Three to Hockey Operations Staff

Matt Harder, David MacLean and Cody McLeod join the Wild staff ahead of 2022-23 season. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt Harder Strength and Conditioning Coach, David MacLean Pro Scout and Cody McLeod Player Development Coach.
Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
Bruins Hire Danielle Marmer as Player Development and Scouting Assistant

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, July 14, that Danielle Marmer has been hired as Player Development and Scouting Assistant. In her role, Marmer will work directly with Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid to help develop prospects throughout the entire Bruins system. Marmer spent the 2021-22 season as one of 12 participants in the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program. This program partnered participants with a mentor in the Bruins Hockey Operations department and provided hands-on coaching and networking opportunities.
Being Named Avalanche GM 'A Dream Come True' for MacFarland

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the start of a busy week - with free agency beginning on Wednesday at noon ET - with the news that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager as announced by the club on Monday morning.
Talbot traded to Senators by Wild

Ottawa acquires goalie after dealing Murray to Maple Leafs; Minnesota signed Fleury last week. Cam Talbot was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Minnesota Wild on Monday for Filip Gustavsson. The 35-year-old goalie was 32-12-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 49 games...
Coyotes sign Bjugstad, Brown, Stecher, trade for Nemeth

Nick Bjugstad, Josh Brown and Troy Stecher each signed a contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. The Coyotes also acquired Patrik Nemeth, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and an optional pick in the 2024 or 2026 NHL Draft in a trade with the New York Rangers for Ty Emberson.
Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
Deslauriers signs four-year, $7 million contract with Flyers

Forward had 13 points in 81 games with Ducks, Wild last season; Braun returns to Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $1.75 million. The 31-year-old forward had 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and...
Joining Avalanche 'Felt Special' for Georgiev

For the first time since being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday - via a trade with the New York Rangers that sent Colorado's third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to the Big Apple - goaltender Alexandar Georgiev spoke with media on Tuesday afternoon via Zoom and shared his thoughts on the new chapter of his career.
Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
Burns 'Energized and Excited' To Join Canes

RALEIGH, NC. - Driving a family from Canada to Texas is a task within itself. Experiencing mechanical issues on top of it adds another challenge. Sprinkle in being traded from an organization that he'd spent the last 11 years of his life with and it's understandable why Brent Burns said he was a bit "rattled" Wednesday.
Maatta signs one-year, $2.25 million contract with Red Wings

Defenseman had eight points in 66 games with Kings; Detroit also adds Pysyk. Olli Maatta signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The 27-year-old defenseman had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season and did not have a point in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney have been made offers. Saint Paul, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney. The Wild did not make a qualifying offer to goaltender Dereck...
2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
Blackhawks honor Keith's long career with tribute video

Defenseman announced retirement after 17 seasons on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks honored Duncan Keith in a sweet way. A tribute video featuring highlights of Keith's career with Chicago was posted to the Blackhawks Twitter account. Clips in the video included Keith's three Stanley Cup championships, his two Norris Trophy awards and funny skits he did as a member of the Blackhawks.
