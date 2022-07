In the debut episode of Out of Office with Lindsey Nance, our host catches up with Outsider co-founder and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler at his Nashville home. Nance talks to Cutler about his football career from high school to the pros, and dives into his life after retirement. Towards the end of the interview, they have some fun on their way to Outsider headquarters. That’s because Jay and Lindsey travel in style as they take his Ferrari to work.

