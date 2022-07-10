ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron 4 Year Old and A Man Killed During a Celebration For Life

By BridgetEE
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZfgD_0gassFs800
Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence.Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence.

Akron, OH has been making National Headline news after Akron Police gunned down 25 year old Jayland Walker in a hail of 60 bullets almost 2 weeks ago over a traffic stop. Unfortunately with Fourth of July celebrations in the area being cancelled because of protests and as protests continue, all eyes have been on Akron, OH that was national known before because of it being the hometown of LeBron James. LeBron James offered prayers for the city that he is still very much active in as police body-cam videos were released last weekend, however going into this weekend prayers are being summoned for the family that lost a 4 year old girl as well as a 40 year old man behind gun violence at a celebration for life Friday night.

The Summit County Medical Examiner office released the names of the two victims on Friday evening, identifying the man as Johnny L. Gaiter and the young girl as Journei Tolbert, both of whom are from Akron. According to police people were having a celebration of life in a parking lot on Princeton St. in Akron, OH when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, striking 4 year old Journei Tolbert in the head. Johnny Gaiter was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Pastor Bradley Reeves of Restoration Community Church:

“We’re tired,” “This has to stop. … There’s a baby here that won’t see 5,” “Not only does the community need to calm down, but the police need to calm down, too.”… “I’m not going to ask one side to calm down if I’m not going to ask all to calm down,”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Take a look at the video below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTsHz_0gassFs800
Source: Radio One Digital

Akron 4 Year Old and A Man Killed During a Celebration For Life was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

4 Year Old Killed In Akron Is Jayland Walkers Fiancé Niece

Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker, 4 year old Journei Tolbert and 40 year old Johnny L. Gaiter lost their lives to gun violence. Ironically it turns out that little Journei has a connection to Jayland Walker. According to police people were having...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

15-Year-Old, Adult Charged in NW Canton Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made two arrests in the city’s latest homicide. A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder, while 36-year-old Megan Coladonato of Pike Township faces a complicity charge. 45-year-old Craig Blackshear was shot and killed a week ago on a...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
cleveland19.com

Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen. 17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post. Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone. Anyone...
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#National Headline#Akron Police
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver slams into Akron building, busts window during crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people witnessed a driver crash their vehicle Monday morning into an Akron building, including a 19 News crew. It happened around 6:40 a.m. at University Road and South Main Street, near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center. Our crew saw the whole thing; they were...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead in Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said homicide detectives launched an investigation early Sunday after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Leon Wade, of Cleveland. According to police, Wade was shot several times on East 99th Place in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy