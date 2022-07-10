ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Protests For Jayland Walker Shut Down West Akron Area Saturday Night

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
There is still a curfew in Downtown Akron, Ohio, however the curfew downtown Akron didn’t deter the marathon for justice for Jayland Walker, protesters just made a detour to busy nightlife area shutting down traffic to businesses in the Highland Square area just west of Downtown Akron.

The Highland Square district of west Akron is comprised of small restaurants, bars, a grocery store and movie theater. Highland square a diverse, eclectic area that spans roughly 3 blocks, however is one of the most busiest nightlife areas in Akron. Hence why it was a prefect place for a peaceful protest, with protesters shutting down market street chanting the names of 25 year old Jayland Walker who was gunned down by Akron Police with 60 bullets almost 2 weeks ago. The protesters shut down West Market street keeping traffic away from the businesses, not destroying the community, but effectively controlling the economic flow.

Highland Square is also the area back in February a woman suffered a concussion when attacked by a man that yelled racial slurs at her.

Jayland Walker’s funeral will take place at the Akron Civic Theatre at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Take a look at the videos below

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
