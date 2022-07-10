Video: Fighter celebrates win – and scorecard error takes it away

It was very difficult to ignore the fact that during UFC 276, and all of International Fight Week, UFC president Dana White was nowhere to be found. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck was asked to give his thoughts about White’s lengthy absence from promotional events and what it could possibly mean. In addition, listener questions are answered about White’s $250,000 birthday gift to one of The Nelk Boys and the internet’s reaction to it, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title fight, Rafael Fiziev’s incredible performance against Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58, the loaded bantamweight division, and much more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO