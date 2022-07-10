Brutal Kan. climate threatens cattle’s health, ranchers' livelihoods

Rancher Scott Whiting heard stories about all kinds of extreme weather growing up in western Kansas. Blizzards, dry spells and heat waves commonly peppered the tales his parents and grandparents told about the land the family has lived on in Lane County for nearly 150 years. So he knew...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday. The decision comes five months after the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature rushed to approve a taxpayer-funded...
By Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at Kansas State University. Other than in the movies, they may not be able to fly or use X-ray vision. But in the case of one innovative Kansas project, these children have learned that they do have smile-power. This is part of a remarkable intergenerational childcare program found in rural Kansas.
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 7,346 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 6 to Wednesday July 13, for a total of 819,675 cases. The state reported -4 COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,957. Kansas is providing fewer updates of...
WICHITA — Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 19, bipartisan legislation that launches 9-8-8 as the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Beginning Saturday, July 16, Kansans and all Americans can call 9-8-8 during mental health and substance abuse emergencies. Governor Kelly joined Sedgwick County Commissioners, legislators, and local advocates for the celebration at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Developers announced plans Monday to expand the capacity of a controversial wind power transmission line so much that it would match that of four new nuclear power plants. Invenergy Transmission, the Chicago-based company attempting to build the Grain Belt Express, now says the project will...
WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
HUTCHINSON— For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
TANEY COUNTY—A teenager died in a boating accident just after 4p.m. Sunday at Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Regency Tri-toon driven by Christopher M. Johnson, 62, O'Fallon, was southbound at 3-Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake. The vessel struck two teen swimmers then...
