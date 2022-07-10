ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Brutal Kan. climate threatens cattle’s health, ranchers' livelihoods

JC Post
 3 days ago
Rancher Scott Whiting heard stories about all kinds of extreme weather growing up in western Kansas. Blizzards, dry spells and heat waves commonly peppered the tales his parents and grandparents told about the land the family has lived on in Lane County for nearly 150 years. So he knew...

