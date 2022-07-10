ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Burnham & Gevorgyan Receive Diplomas at 100th Commencement at Emmanuel College

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON, – – Emmanuel College celebrated its milestone 100th Commencement on Saturday, May 14, 2022, on its campus in Boston, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark on the world. Two...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Degeorge Graduates from Emmanuel College

BOSTO – Emmanuel College celebrated its milestone 100th Commencement on Saturday, May 14, 2022, on its campus in Boston, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark on the world. Hayden Degeorge of Natick was one of the graduates. Degeorge received...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shirley (MacDonald) Milch, 83

NATICK – Shirley A. Milch (MacDonald), age 83, a longtime resident of Natick, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a brief illness which she faced with courage and grace. Shirley was the devoted wife of Edward J. Milch Sr. for 49 years, who predeceased...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Smith Receives Achievement Award in Information Technology

SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recognized 25 graduating students for academic excellence within their field during their College of Arts and Sciences Senior Awards Ceremony on May 5th on the University Commons lawn. Thomas Smith received the Achievement Award in Information Technology. The Achievement Award in Information Technology...
bostonrealestatetimes.com

WinnCompanies Completes $49.3 Million Rehab of Historic Apartment Community in Peabody

BOSTON – WinnCompanies celebrated the completion of an extensive $49.3 million rehabilitation project to repair and modernize a 284-unit affordable housing community built inside the historic former leather tannery that helped make Peabody, MA, a worldwide hub for leather manufacturing in the early 1900s. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at The...
PEABODY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VaxAbilities COVID Clinic in Framingham July 15

FRAMINGHAM – A VaxAbilities COVID vaccination event for people with disabilities or sensory support needs will be held on Friday, July 15 at the Framingham Centre Common from 4 to 8 p.m., announced the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Vaccines and boosters for ages 6 months thru adult will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Minor medical procedure leads to major bill for Massachusetts woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — It's happened to nearly everyone. What you think is just a minor medical procedure somehow leads to a major bill. Over the last several years, a number of new protections for patients were put in place, including requiring hospitals to post prices online. But one Massachusetts woman called NewsCenter 5 for help after finding it's still hard to dissect what you are paying for.
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Addie Lee Chavis, 82, Retired Army Natick Lab Employee

NATICK -Our beloved mother, Addie Lee Chavis, on July 4, 2022, went to be with her Lord, yet throughout her life she never hesitated to do everything in her power to demonstrate her love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, yet we shall see her again in the eternal kingdom.
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmanuel College#Burnham Gevorgyan#100th Commencement At#Catholic
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Grad Engineers a Plan to Give Back

FRAMINGHAM – Recent MassBay Community College graduate Matthew Kajura will transfer to Cornell University in fall 2022 to begin earning his bachelor’s degree in engineering, and he plans to leverage his accumulated skills and knowledge to help the citizens of his home country of Uganda build sustainable infrastructure.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
baystatebanner.com

Council probes white nationalist demonstration

After nearly 100 white supremacists marched through downtown Boston, resulting in brief violence, city councilors and activists have called into question the Boston Police Department’s response and the effectiveness of the city’s counterterrorism and intelligence agency. On Saturday, July 2 marchers in masks, khakis and polos with the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Waltham Begins Construction On 2.7-Mile Segment of Mass. Central Rail Trail

The City of Waltham has started construction on a 2.7-mile segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail that, when complete, will create an off-street, east-west route across most of the Watch City. The project, known locally as the Wayside Trail, will upgrade the abandoned Mass. Central Railroad right-of-way, which skirts...
WALTHAM, MA
Harvard Crimson

Crime Hits Five-Year High in Cambridge, According to Annual CPD Report

Cambridge’s crime total hit a five-year high in 2021 with 2,598 serious crimes reported, according to the Cambridge Police Department’s annual crime analysis. The report — created by CPD’s Crime Analysis Unit and releasd last Friday — reflected spikes in reported hate crimes, drug overdoses, rapes, larcenies, and auto thefts, among other crimes. The increase marks the second year in a row in which crime totals rose, following an 8 percent increase in 2020 on the heels of a 50-year record low in 2019.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Schools Advertising For Registration Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District is advertising for a Registration Manager. The position would “assist the Director of the Department of Student Registration in the implementation of policies and procedures relative to school assignment based on Controlled School Choice at the Elementary Grades. Supports the Director in ensuring equitable student assignment, and contributes to the strategic planning and growth of the office. Supervise the day-to-day operations, planning, organization, and control of an efficient office that provides the maximum benefits to the students. Register new and returning students.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

First Lady Jill Biden to Take a 3-Day Trip to Massachusetts

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Massachusetts Thursday and stay through Saturday, making stops in Boston, Andover and Nantucket. Dr. Biden is expected to land at Boston Logan Airport shortly after noon on Thursday, according to the White House. From the airport she will head to Home Base in...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy