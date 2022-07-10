Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 1:06PM EDT by NWS

On Monday, Governor Cooper signed into law the new state budget. The budget contains exceptional news for the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF) and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). Both will now receive $24.2 million annually, essentially doubling their annual appropriation. Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) will receive a $950,000 appropriation for the Middle Fork Greenway (MFG) to develop the Boone Gorge Park, and $100,000 for the development of Paddy Mountain Park in Ashe County, a cooperative project of BRC, the Town of West Jefferson, and Ashe County.

ASHE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO