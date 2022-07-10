ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 1:06PM EDT by NWS

By Kenneth Reece
 3 days ago

NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC1264003F2FE8.FloodAdvisory.1264003F7BB0NC.RNKFLSRNK.36e9373c14cb8108f0233651afe0e021. Alert for Alleghany; Ashe (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Flood Advisory. Expected. Minor. Likely. SAME. 2022-07-10T13:06:00-04:00. 2022-07-10T15:00:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Flood Advisory issued July 10 at 1:06PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON…. *...

WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WBTV

First Alert: Scattered showers, heavy thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our break from the last week’s rain is coming to an end. Although most of the area will be dry to start off this morning, scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon hours. First Alert: Showers and heavy thunderstorms today.
New Division 11 Engineer Returns to NCDOT Roots

NORTH WILKESBORO – An engineer who began his career in Division 11, and Caldwell County native, is returning to lead the eight-county region for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Michael Poe, P.E., recently accepted a promotion to Division 11 Engineer following the retirement of Mike Pettyjohn, N.C. Transportation Secretary...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Water main break impacting portions of Boone

Water will be off to the following streets due to a water main break:. The intersection of Queen Street and Straight Street will be closed for this repair. Water is scheduled to be off to the streets mentioned above for 4-6 hours. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
BOONE, NC
Blue Ridge Conservancy Receives Important Funding in New State Budget

On Monday, Governor Cooper signed into law the new state budget. The budget contains exceptional news for the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF) and the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). Both will now receive $24.2 million annually, essentially doubling their annual appropriation. Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) will receive a $950,000 appropriation for the Middle Fork Greenway (MFG) to develop the Boone Gorge Park, and $100,000 for the development of Paddy Mountain Park in Ashe County, a cooperative project of BRC, the Town of West Jefferson, and Ashe County.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Lake In North Carolina

North Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the...
LIFESTYLE
Popular Science

North Carolina’s biogas problem is only getting worse

Researchers are concerned the legislature’s well-documented, long-standing relationship with the swine industry is allowing lenient policies that will further harm communities already suffering health and environmental impacts from industrial hog farming. Deposit PhotosN.C. released a general biogas permit despite environmental justice concerns. The permit allows farms to bypass individual water quality review and public hearing processes when installing an anaerobic digester.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
travelawaits.com

My 15 Favorite Experiences In Beautiful Wilkesboro, North Carolina

The Yadkin Valley in Western North Carolina’s High Country is home to a sparkling jewel of a town. Wilkesboro, with an estimated population of less than 4,000, wowed my husband and me with its combination of stunning surroundings, fascinating history, robust music and art scene, and some of the friendliest, most talented people we’ve ever met.
WLTX.com

South Carolina earthquake swarm continues with rumble near school

ELGIN, S.C. — A state agency is reporting yet another earthquake in the Elgin area that happened on Friday morning. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported in a tweet that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened in an area near Doby's Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County around 6 a.m.
ELGIN, SC
CBS 17

New COVID wave expected as NC’s state of emergency set to be lifted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end next month, health experts said the pandemic is not over and projected another rise in cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron subvariant BA.5 has become dominant in the United States. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is lifting the state of emergency on Aug. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

North Carolina’s 5 best road trips from the mountains to the coast

While it’s possible to explore by bus or train, there’s nothing quite like navigating North Carolina's curving roads from behind the wheel of a car © Mint Images / Getty Images. If you’re looking for the road less traveled, you’ll find it in North Carolina. The scenery...
TRAVEL
supertalk929.com

Grayson County, Virginia crash leaves husband and wife dead

A husband and wife are dead following a crash in Grayson County on Sunday. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Skyline Highway just after midnight outside of Galax. The report says a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling Northbound when it lost control and ejected the driver, Frank Morgan, 55.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
The News & Observer

2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Eastern bluebirds tracked in North Carolina county

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In October 2018 a small group of River Landing residents who were maintaining a small bluebird trail on the residential community’s Colfax campus decided to start a bird club. Although all were bird enthusiasts, none could be called bird experts. The club members accompany the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina State Highway Patrol adds K9 ‘Duke’ to their team

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced the addition of a canine named Duke to their team. They say Duke was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Richmond, Virginia as a puppy. After being rescued, Duke successfully completed training and certified in narcotic detection in December 2017.

