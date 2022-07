SALT LAKE CITY — Utah weather is all over the place this week. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most valley communities along the Wasatch Front and in northern Utah, which takes effect Tuesday afternoon and remains in place through at least the end of Thursday. Meanwhile, the agency's meteorologists say other parts of the state could experience flash flooding as a result of monsoonal moisture arriving in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO