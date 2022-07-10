Air quality advisory issued for Monday due to Washburn Fire smoke

First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Forecast 04:42

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Monday due to anticipated impacts from wildfire smoke produced by the Washburn Fire.

Smoke from the Washburn Fire is forecast to be transported into the Bay Area, affecting the North and East Bay regions. However, officials noted that pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the federal health standard.

"A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range," the advisory read.

KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck also noted there was a possibility the smoke could begin impacting the Bay Area Monday.

Some parts of the East Bay were already experiencing decreased air quality due to smoke from the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg which flared up Saturday afternoon.

Bay Area residents are warned to protect their health by avoiding exposure if the smell of smoke is present. People should stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible as temperatures allow. The BAAQMD also recommended that those impacted by smoke set home air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to keep smokey outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing and irritating the throat and sinuses. Increased particulate matter in the air can additionally cause wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema, COPD or other respiratory conditions. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Real-time air quality readings are available at the BAAQMD website .