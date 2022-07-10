ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Air quality advisory issued for Monday due to Washburn Fire smoke

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1D5U_0gasfpWx00

First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Forecast 04:42

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for Monday due to anticipated impacts from wildfire smoke produced by the Washburn Fire.

Smoke from the Washburn Fire is forecast to be transported into the Bay Area, affecting the North and East Bay regions. However, officials noted that pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the federal health standard.

"A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range," the advisory read.

KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck also noted there was a possibility the smoke could begin impacting the Bay Area Monday.

Some parts of the East Bay were already experiencing decreased air quality due to smoke from the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg which flared up Saturday afternoon.

Bay Area residents are warned to protect their health by avoiding exposure if the smell of smoke is present. People should stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible as temperatures allow. The BAAQMD also recommended that those impacted by smoke set home air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to keep smokey outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing and irritating the throat and sinuses. Increased particulate matter in the air can additionally cause wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema, COPD or other respiratory conditions. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Real-time air quality readings are available at the BAAQMD website .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Hot Bay Area weather expected to peak. Cool relief is on the way

A high-pressure “heat dome” that has covered the Western region since late last week moved wider over California and the Bay Area region over the weekend but is about to be met with resistance, according to the National Weather Service. The result: Temperatures that were expected to soar...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS News

Update: Forward progress stopped in Herman Fire in Benicia, containment grows

BENICIA – Firefighters have stopped forward progress in a quick moving vegetation fire that started in the hills above Benicia in Solano County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Benicia Fire Department, what has been dubbed the "Herman Fire" started burning in the area of Lake Herman Road and Channel Road around 5 p.m. In less than 90 minutes, the fire tore through more than 100 acres.
BENICIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Washburn Fire in Yosemite drifts into parts of Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- Smoke from the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park was raising concerns about air quality in the Bay Area Monday.The Bay Area Air Quality Management issued an advisory as smoke from the fire drifted into the North and East Bay."Our family has been pretty much keeping on our masks," said Jennifer Johnson.Johnson is a parent, educator and fitness instructor. She says whenever air quality is compromised, she adjusts her family's activities."We're here in the South Bay, so it's just a big bowl. And everything just sits right in there and gets trapped. And definitely with activities,...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg Residents Urged to Stay Inside and Limit Outdoor Activity Due to Poor Air Quality

Residents of Pittsburg are urged to stay inside with windows and doors closed and limit outdoor activity due to poor air quality in the area. Air quality in central Pittsburg has been measured by Contra Costa Health’s Hazardous Materials program at unhealthy and at times hazardous levels this afternoon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index, due to a fire burning in the area. Conditions may change and other areas may be affected. CCH will continue air sampling near the fire as conditions warrant.
PITTSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Air Conditioning Units#Yosemite Valley#The Washburn Fire#Kpix#Kpixtv#The Marsh Fire#Baaqmd
NBC Bay Area

Truck Overturns in San Francisco, Spilling Debris Onto Street

A truck overturned on a San Francisco street Wednesday morning, spilling its contents onto the pavement and forcing authorities to shut down the road to clean up the mess. The truck overturned in the area of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, which is located in the city's Portola neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tinybeans.com

Best Bay Area Swimming Holes for a Refreshing Summer Dip

Cooling off in a natural swimming hole or creek on a hot day is a classic summer experience, bringing joy to adults and kids alike. Next time the forecast is set for scorching, head to one of these nearby swimming holes as a fun alternative to your local pool, splash pad or the beach. Whether you love a swim after a hike or you’re looking for a toddler-friendly beach without sharks (yikes!) read on for all the best swimming holes in the Bay Area.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SFGate

King tides to bring coastal flooding to San Francisco Bay Area this week

King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding to the San Francisco Bay Area this week, inundating trails, roadways, sidewalks and other low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said. King tide events often last for just a couple of days, but this one will be longer than usual, likely lingering...
NBC Bay Area

‘Inhaling Particular Matter Is Not Good for Anybody:' Experts Warn of Bad Air Quality

Fires burning in Yosemite, Calaveras County and eastern Contra Costa County are now sending smoke to the Bay Area and affecting air quality around the region. Smoke in the skies is making it hard to breath for some people in Pittsburg. The smell is so bad a lot of people who were leaving their homes got a whiff of the air, and decided to turn back and stay home.
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Bay Area

PG&E Customers in San Jose Neighborhood Question Frequency of Power Outages

In one San Jose neighborhood, thousands of PG&E customers say their power keeps going out and the utility has left them in the dark about why it's happening. The most recent outage in the Graystone neighborhood happened Monday night and it impacted more than 3,000 customers. PG&E said the outage was caused by a tree hitting a power line and triggering an automatic shutoff of nearby power lines.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

At 12:01 pm Wednesday, more than 3,400 PG&E customers were without power after a transformer was damaged knocking out power to areas around Balfour Road near Brentwood Blvd in the City of Brentwood. According to PG&E, 3,400 were without power with full restoration by 5:00 pm. Contra Costa County Fire...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Washburn Fire threatening Yosemite's sequoias more than doubles in size

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has exploded in growth overnight, growing to over 1,800 acres as of Sunday morning.The fire had increased in size to 1,821 acres and it remains zero percent contained as of 9:15 a.m. Sunday. It has grown more to the south, according to reports, but it has also extended slightly closer to Yosemite's famed Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. The fire is also producing a huge amount of smoke that is impacting air quality in the park and to the northeast, according to KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck. There is a possibility...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled part of California on Wednesday, July 13, geologists said. The earthquake shook Gilroy, about 30 miles southeast of San Jose, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Shaking started shortly after 9 a.m. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt in Morgan Hill, Watsonville, Berkeley and near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Restaurant Named Best in the Bay Area by Yelp

Click through the above gallery to see the eight Sonoma County restaurants that made the Yelp Top 100 list. Vinoma, a gourmet empanada shop in Rohnert Park, has been named the No. 1 place to eat in the Bay Area, according to Yelp. The Top 100 list released on Monday...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Boaters residing in South San Francisco marina told to find new place to live

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – People who've called South San Francisco's Oyster Cove Marina home, in some cases for many years, are being told they have to find a new place to live.It's a tough pill for many to swallow, like Matt Klein, who's lived on a boat in the Oyster Cove Marina for 17 years."It's not just because it's a low-income and low-impact housing. It's what we want to do," Klein told KPIX 5. "We are going to be left homeless. We were given a very, very swift notice after very little warning."Residents received a notice on June 16th from...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy